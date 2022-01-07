Rajasthan records 2,656 new Covid cases, over half of them in Jaipur
Rajasthan recorded 2,656 new coronavirus on Thursday, including 1,438 cases in state capital Jaipur, according to official data.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID1-9. Recently, his son Vaibhav Gehlot was also confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.
According to the data of Medical and Health Department, out of 2,656 new coronavirus cases found in the state on Thursday, 1,439 were in Jaipur, 360 in Jodhpur, 144 in Alwar, 90 in Chittorgarh, 89 in Udaipur, 87 in Ajmer, 82 in Bikaner, 79 in Bharatpur, 58 in Kota.
At present, 7,268 infected patients are under treatment in the state. A total of 9,63,109 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the state so far. The state has also seen 9,46,874 recoveries from the infection, including 404 on Thursday.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 8,967 as no new fatality was reported due to the virus in the state.
A Health Department spokesman said as of Thursday evening, 8,45,67,427 people have been given a dose of Covid vaccine in the state. This includes 8,31,73,748 beneficiaries in the age group of above 18 years and 13,93,679 in the age group of 15 to 18 years.
