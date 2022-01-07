Left Menu

47 more test Covid positive in Mathura, 6 of them foreign returnees

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:56 IST
Forty-seven more people, including six who recently returned from abroad, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mathura district, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases pushed the tally of those who tested positive for the infection from December 1 to 151, they said.

Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of Rapid Response team, said 16 of the new cases are from Vrindavan.

Thirty-four people were found infected with coronavirus in random sampling from different areas including rural areas of Mathura district, the officials said.

