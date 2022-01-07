Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:36 IST
Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.
Existing applicants of the "Test & Go" waiver scheme can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.
