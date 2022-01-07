Left Menu

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-01-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 11:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Thailand will extend the suspension of its quarantine waiver programme and bring in new restrictions after a jump in new coronavirus cases, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday.

Existing applicants of the "Test & Go" waiver scheme can still enter Thailand without quarantine until Jan. 15, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the COVID-19 taskforce.

