Left Menu

Nepal reports spike in COVID-19 cases, government asks hospitals to remain vigilant

Nepal on Friday reported 968 cases of COVID-19, including 24 cases of the Omicron variant, as the government urged hospitals and healthcare workers to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to tackle the surge in infections.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 20:09 IST
Nepal reports spike in COVID-19 cases, government asks hospitals to remain vigilant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Friday reported 968 cases of COVID-19, including 24 cases of the Omicron variant, as the government urged hospitals and healthcare workers to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to tackle the surge in infections. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 968 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, which included 262 recoveries and no deaths. On Thursday, 540 new cases were reported, with 271 recoveries and 1 death. Additionally, 24 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported on Friday, taking the Himalayan nation's tally to 27, the Ministry of Health said. The Ministry of Health confirmed that the cases were discovered in 1,146 COVID-19 positive random samples collected throughout the country. Fearing a surge in infections, especially in view of the Omicron variant, the health ministry has asked hospitals to stockpile adequate medical supplies, especially oxygen. There are currently 5,837 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Nepal, with 11,602 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
4
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022