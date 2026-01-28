Democrats Push for Impeachment Proceedings Against Homeland Security Secretary

Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have issued a stark ultimatum: if Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is not relieved of her duties immediately, they will initiate impeachment proceedings against her. This announcement comes in the wake of recent shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that resulted in the deaths of two unarmed U.S. citizens.

In a forceful joint statement, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and his top aides have called an end to what they describe as violence unleashed by the Department of Homeland Security. Their call to action underscores the tense atmosphere as this sharp rebuke reflects growing discontent among Democrats in response to ICE's controversial actions.

The impeachment path is fraught with challenges as Republicans hold a narrow majority and control key committees in the House. Despite these hurdles, Democrats aim to employ specific procedures to push the issue, but they will require bipartisan cooperation to advance any vote in the chamber. The unfolding dynamics in the House spotlight a highly charged partisan showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)