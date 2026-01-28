Serbia's Academic Uprising: University Protests Challenge Government
Thousands in Serbia protested against the government, criticizing a crackdown on academic freedom. The protests, led by students and supported by academics, follow a deadly accident partly blamed on corruption. The movement has drawn substantial crowds, defying President Vucic's response and gaining international attention.
- Country:
- Serbia
Tensions rose in Serbia as thousands gathered in the capital, challenging the government over alleged suppression of academic freedom at universities, key organizers of an anti-government movement.
On National Education Day, protesters assembled at the University of Belgrade, supporting professors who lost their jobs for participating in these demonstrations. The protests were ignited by a deadly accident in Novi Sad, linked to alleged corruption during renovations.
The ongoing rallies are the largest in Serbia for years, with President Vucic resisting calls for an early election and exerting pressure on protesters. His government faces criticism for alleged excessive force and detentions as Serbia seeks EU membership while aligning with Russia and China.
