UK records 178,250 new COVID cases, 229 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 178,250 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 229 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 179,756 cases and 231 deaths reported on Thursday.

Also Read: Britain reports record COVID-19 prevalence as Omicron surges

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

