UK records 178,250 new COVID cases, 229 more deaths

Britain reported 178,250 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 229 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 179,756 cases and 231 deaths reported on Thursday.

