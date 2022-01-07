UK records 178,250 new COVID cases, 229 more deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 178,250 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 229 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 179,756 cases and 231 deaths reported on Thursday.
Also Read: Britain reports record COVID-19 prevalence as Omicron surges
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement