India sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

India delivered two tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on Friday as part of humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the supplies were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital authorities in Kabul.

''As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan today,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance to them.

''In this endeavour, we had recently supplied 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through World Health Organization (WHO),'' the MEA said.

''In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan,'' it added.

Farid Mamundzay, the Afghan envoy to India appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government, thanked New Delhi for providing the aid.

''Thank you India for continuing to provide the needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Third batch of medical assistance consisting of 2 tons of essential life saving medicines reached Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul today. Afghanistan is in dire need of such supplies,'' he tweeted.

On January 1, India supplied five lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin to the war-torn country and announced that an equal number of jabs will be sent in the coming weeks.

In December, India sent 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan.

India has already announced that it will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan by road through Pakistan. India and Pakistan are now finalising the modalities for the transportation of the consignments.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul, besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been concerned over the recent developments in Afghanistan.

It hosted a regional dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10 last year, which was attended by the national security advisors (NSAs) of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participating countries vowed to work towards ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an ''open and truly inclusive'' government in Kabul with representation from all sections of the Afghan society.

A declaration released at the end of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan said Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts and that officials lent strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

