Gujarat reports 32 new Omicron cases
Gujarat on Saturday reported 32 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which raised the tally of such infections in the state to 236, the health department said.Seven patients infected with the new variant were discharged during the day. Nine districts reported new Omicron cases on Saturday.
Seven patients infected with the new variant were discharged during the day. All of them were from Anand district.
So far, 167 Omicron patients have recovered from the infection in the state, said the official release. Nine districts reported new Omicron cases on Saturday. Ahmedabad city reported 12 new cases, Anand and Vadodara districts five cases each, Mehsana three and Bharuch two, among others. Ahmedabad city accounts for a total of 105 cases of Omicron, out of which 75 have recovered.
Vadodara city has reported 35 cases so far, including 23 recoveries. Anand, Surat and Kheda districts have reported 23, 20, and 12 Omicron cases, respectively, so far.
