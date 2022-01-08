Left Menu

Gujarat reports 32 new Omicron cases

Gujarat on Saturday reported 32 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which raised the tally of such infections in the state to 236, the health department said.Seven patients infected with the new variant were discharged during the day. Nine districts reported new Omicron cases on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:13 IST
Gujarat reports 32 new Omicron cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday reported 32 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which raised the tally of such infections in the state to 236, the health department said.

Seven patients infected with the new variant were discharged during the day. All of them were from Anand district.

So far, 167 Omicron patients have recovered from the infection in the state, said the official release. Nine districts reported new Omicron cases on Saturday. Ahmedabad city reported 12 new cases, Anand and Vadodara districts five cases each, Mehsana three and Bharuch two, among others. Ahmedabad city accounts for a total of 105 cases of Omicron, out of which 75 have recovered.

Vadodara city has reported 35 cases so far, including 23 recoveries. Anand, Surat and Kheda districts have reported 23, 20, and 12 Omicron cases, respectively, so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022