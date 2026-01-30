Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 10 pc at Rs 2,750 cr

Bajaj Auto on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,750 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by enhanced sales volume growth across markets. The Pune-based firm reported a net profit of Rs 2,196 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 16,204 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 13,169 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. The company said its overall sales in the third quarter increased 10 per cent year on year to 13,41,252 units as against 12,24,472 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales increased 3 per cent to 7,31,037 units as against 7,07,105 units in the year-ago period. Exports rose 18 per cent year on year to 6,10,215 units in the third quarter as compared with 5,17,367 units in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto shares on Friday ended 0.9 per cent up at Rs 9592.90 apiece on BSE.

