Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 10 pc at Rs 2,750 cr
Bajaj Auto on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,750 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by enhanced sales volume growth across markets. The company said its overall sales in the third quarter increased 10 per cent year on year to 13,41,252 units as against 12,24,472 units in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,750 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, led by enhanced sales volume growth across markets. The Pune-based firm reported a net profit of Rs 2,196 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 16,204 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 13,169 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. The company said its overall sales in the third quarter increased 10 per cent year on year to 13,41,252 units as against 12,24,472 units in the year-ago period. Domestic sales increased 3 per cent to 7,31,037 units as against 7,07,105 units in the year-ago period. Exports rose 18 per cent year on year to 6,10,215 units in the third quarter as compared with 5,17,367 units in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto shares on Friday ended 0.9 per cent up at Rs 9592.90 apiece on BSE.
