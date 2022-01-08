Two deaths, 4,108 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 4,108 new cases pushed the state’s infection count to 9,70517, according to an official bulletin. So far, 8,971 people have died from the infection in the state. The state currently has 14,166 active patients. On Saturday, two deaths were reported from Alwar and Jodhpur.

The maximum 1,866 cases were reported from Jaipur, followed by 515 in Jodhpur, 225 in Udaipur, 191 in Ajmer, 167 in Alwar, 149 in Bikaner, 144 in Bharatpur and 107 in Kota. Jalore is the only district which does not have a Covid case. More than half of the active cases are in state capital Jaipur (7,545), followed by Jodhpur, which currently has 1,758 active cases, the bulletin said. Till now, 9,47,380 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

