Not only will the kidney transplant project expand here but liver transplant will also get a boost, he said on the occasion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 21:37 IST
UP CM inaugurates kidney transplant centre at Lucknow SGPGI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a major boost to the healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated an Emergency Medicine and Kidney Transplant Centre at the SGPGI.

He also announced the setting up of an advanced paediatric centre at the city's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

"The day is not far when SGPGI will become the hub of organ transplant. Not only will the kidney transplant project expand here but liver transplant will also get a boost," he said on the occasion.

Adityanath also an advanced paediatric centre worth around Rs 500 crore will be set up in the PGI which will be completed in a time-bound manner.

In all, projects worth over Rs 601 were inaugurated by the CM. Stating that SGPGI played an important role during the first and second wave of COVID-19, the CM said, adding ''in our fight against the pandemic, medical institutions like SGPGI have worked relentlessly''.

"When the foundation stone of the Emergency Medicine and Kidney Transplant Centre was laid three years ago, we were not sure it would be established in time. But despite, COVID-19, with the help of the Central government it has been inaugurated today, that too within time," the CM said. SGPGI has always maintained a glorious tradition, he said.

It has been continuously expanding its plans along with its present work, he said, adding the people of the state see SGPGI as a centre of excellence in the medical field.

On the occasion, he also targeted previous governments, saying no development work was done during their tenures.

"We have completed projects in four years which were not completed in 40 years. Saryu Canal Project and Ban Sagar Project are examples of it," he said. He said, "Today when someone asks me what is the biggest achievement of our government, I say earlier thousands of children used to lose their lives due to encephalitis. But as soon as we came to power in 2017, we have been able to control encephalitis to a great extent. Our government has given new life to Eastern Uttar Pradesh."

