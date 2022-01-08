11 docs of Delhi's LNJP hospital so far tested Covid positive, says medical director of facility

Eleven doctors have so far tested Covid positive at Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital where five patients infected with the Omicron variant are admitted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Saturday, asserted the situation arising out of healthcare workers getting infected with coronavirus was not alarming.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi's largest medical facility, said, ''Twenty-six of our staff members have tested positive (for COVID-19) till now. These include 11 doctors and the rest are nursing staff and safai karamcharis.'' He also said five patients infected with the Omicron variant are admitted at the facility while 180 people have been discharged. About the deaths, Dr Kumar said fatalities have occurred among those who were comorbid and were old. Seven more fatalities were recorded in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19 as the city clocked 20,181 infections in a single day, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the health department.

Earlier in the day, Jain, the city's health minister, said the people who died had comorbidities. When asked about infection among healthcare workers, he said, ''The situation is not alarming. There are more than two lakh healthcare workers. We are well prepared.'' The Delhi government has also trained health assistants and they will be deployed if the need arises. They have been trained in patient care,'' Jain said.

Approximately 1,000 healthcare workers in Delhi have been infected with coronavirus.

