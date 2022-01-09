Left Menu

Places of worship, liquor shops to see curbs too to avoid overcrowding, says Maha minister

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 09-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 18:10 IST
Places of worship, liquor shops to see curbs too to avoid overcrowding, says Maha minister
Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Restrictions will be gradually brought in statewide at places of worship and other sites, including liquor vends, that attract crowds in order to control the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Restrictions imposed by the state government a day earlier were in the interest of people, he added.

''Curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship will be imposed as well. However, even as cases are rising, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen demand are low. When these start rising, we will enforce stricter restrictions,'' he told reporters.

