13 more test coronavirus positive on NIT Hamirpur campus

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten students and three mess staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on the NIT campus in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sunday, an official said.

With this, the number of those who have recently been found infected with the virus on the NIT campus has risen to 186.

An official spokesman said the number of active cases in the district stood at 342.

One person is admitted to the district hospital for treatment while the rest are quarantined at their places, he added.

The district's infection count has risen to 18,432, while the number of recoveries stands at 17,781.

Hamirpur has so far seen 308 deaths due to the virus.

