England's NHS tells private health providers: prepare to help us

England's health service on Monday said it had struck a deal with private health companies to expand capacity should Omicron overwhelm the National Health Service.

The agreement includes Practice Plus Group, Spire Healthcare, Nuffield Health, Circle Health Group, Ramsay Health Care UK, Healthcare Management Trust, One Healthcare, Horder Healthcare, Aspen Healthcare and KIMS Hospital, the NHS said.

