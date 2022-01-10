India says COVID-19 hospitalisation rate at 5-10%

India's health ministry said on Monday only 5-10% of active COVID-19 patients have needed hospitalisation this time around compared with 20-23% in the previous wave that peaked in May.

"The situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to state authorities asking them to regularly review their requirements of healthcare workers.

