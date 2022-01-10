COVID-19 surge: Attendance cap put for Chhattisgarh secretariat, directorate staff, entry of general public stopped

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the state government on Monday directed that secretariat and directorate offices will function with one third of Class III and IV employees, while the entry of the general public will be prohibited.

Only one-third of the employees of Class III and IV will be called daily in the offices of Mahanadi Mantralaya Bhawan (secretariat) and Indravati Bhavan (which houses offices of head of departments) in view of rising cases of coronavirus, while the entry of the general public will be banned from January 11 in these offices, said a government statement.

However, the presence of senior officers will be mandatory, and face masks will have to be compulsorily used by all attendees, it added.

The officers and employees of the state secretariat have been asked to give priority to the use of private or departmental vehicles instead of public transport in view of a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases, it further said.

As on Sunday, the state's caseload was 10,23,313, including 13,615 deaths, while 9,94,234 have recovered, leaving it with an active tally of 15,464.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)