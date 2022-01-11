Left Menu

Brazil registers 34,788 new cases and 110 new COVID-19 deaths -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 03:45 IST
Brazil reported 34,788 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 110 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 22,558,695 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,091, according to ministry data.

