Brazil registers 34,788 new cases and 110 new COVID-19 deaths -ministry

Brazil reported 34,788 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 110 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 22,558,695 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,091, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)