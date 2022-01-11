Left Menu

Mandaviya meets doctors across the states through virtual talk

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with specialist doctors from across the country to discuss the COVID-19 situation virtually on Tuesday and listened to their suggestions.Discussed with 120 expert doctors from across the country regarding the current COVID-19 situation through VC.

11-01-2022
Mandaviya meets doctors across the states through virtual talk
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Pic)
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with specialist doctors from across the country to discuss the COVID-19 situation virtually on Tuesday and listened to their suggestions.

''Discussed with 120 expert doctors from across the country regarding the current COVID-19 situation through VC. Listened to their suggestions and gave related instructions.

''I believe that we all will work together to fight against Corona,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 fresh COVID -19 infections.

The massive single-day hike took the the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790, while the active cases increased to 8,21,446 -- the highest in around 208 day according to the Union Health Ministry data. Mandaviya on Monday had virtually interacted with state health ministers, top bureaucrats, and information commissioners of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to review the public health preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19 and progress of national vaccination campaign.

