Mandaviya meets doctors across the states through virtual talk
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with specialist doctors from across the country to discuss the COVID-19 situation virtually on Tuesday and listened to their suggestions.Discussed with 120 expert doctors from across the country regarding the current COVID-19 situation through VC.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with specialist doctors from across the country to discuss the COVID-19 situation virtually on Tuesday and listened to their suggestions.
''Discussed with 120 expert doctors from across the country regarding the current COVID-19 situation through VC. Listened to their suggestions and gave related instructions.
''I believe that we all will work together to fight against Corona,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.
India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 fresh COVID -19 infections.
The massive single-day hike took the the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790, while the active cases increased to 8,21,446 -- the highest in around 208 day according to the Union Health Ministry data. Mandaviya on Monday had virtually interacted with state health ministers, top bureaucrats, and information commissioners of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to review the public health preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19 and progress of national vaccination campaign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asian Granito India Ltd. plans one of world's largest Tiles showroom in Gujarat
Gujarat reports 24 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 73; 17 discharged so far
PKL: Delhi take on Bengal in repeat of last season final, while UP face Gujarat
Unseasonal showers witnessed in parts of Gujarat; IMD predicts drop in minimum temperature
Gujarat reports five new Omicron cases, tally rises to 78