Mexican president doing well without serious COVID-19 symptoms- interior minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:53 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is "doing well without serious symptoms" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time, the country's Interior Minister Adan Augusto said Tuesday.

Augusto would take over a regular morning news conference while Lopez Obrador, 68, recovered, the president said after announcing he tested positive on Monday.

