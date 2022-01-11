Left Menu

Aurangabad sees 349 COVID-19 cases, no death; 64 recover

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 21:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,51,532 on Tuesday after 349 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 64 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 1,46,448, an official said.

The active caseload in the district stands at 1,426, the official informed, adding that the death toll remained unchanged during the day.

Of the new cases, 285 are from city limits and 64 from the rural parts of the district, he said.

Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan announced he would meet people through video calls and not in person due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

