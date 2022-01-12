Left Menu

Tokyo, Osaka expect jump in COVID-19 cases to 4-month highs - media

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Tokyo's new coronavirus infections are expected to surge to 2,000 on Wednesday, the Fuji News Network reported, as the infectious Omicron variant spread across Japan.

The western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new cases on Wednesday, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters, nearly tripling from the day before. Those would be the highest levels in Tokyo and Osaka since early September.

Japan on Sunday stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that Omicron outbreaks at the bases spilled into the surrounding communities.

