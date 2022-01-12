Left Menu

COVID-19: Raigad district sees over 1,900 cases; active tally now 3,113

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 12-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 16:40 IST
Raigad district of Maharashtra has logged 1,932 new coronavirus positive cases, the administration said on Wednesday. With these cases reported on Tuesday, the coastal district's infection tally so far this month has reached 10,273, Raigad's health department said in a statement.

Most of the patients are not seriously affected by the infection, it said, adding that 369 persons have been hospitalised at different places in the district and 34 of them are on oxygen support, while 40 others are in intensive care units (ICUs). Areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,242 cases on Tuesday, while Panvel's rural parts saw 213 cases. Uran recorded 27 cases, Khalapur 69, Karjat 50, Pen 144, Alibaug 53, Mangaon 48, Roha 25, Shrivardhan eight and Poladpur one, the administration said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 3,113, it added.

