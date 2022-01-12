Left Menu

Surya Namaskar Demonstration on Makar Sankranti more relevant in Covid-19 resurgence

In a virtual press meet, today, Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:00 IST
Surya Namaskar Demonstration on Makar Sankranti more relevant in Covid-19 resurgence
In a virtual press meet, today, Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on 14 January 2022, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see more than a crore people's participation against the target of 75 lakh.

In a virtual press meet, today, Minister of AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of Covid-19.

"It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay.​​ We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore," he said.

"The Ministry of Ayush has launched this Programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi," he said.

​In this virtual meeting, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara Mahendra Bhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates Mind and body. "Yogaeffects on molecular genetics are being studied," he said.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that this programme is a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. "It is Surya Namaskar for Vitality, Jeevani Shakti Keliye Surya Namaskar", he said.

All leading Yoga Institutes both from India and abroad, Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many Government & Non-Government organizations are participating in this worldwide program. Celebrities and Sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of SAI will also participate in the programme.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload Videos of performing Surya Namaskar on 14th January. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022