France's Pasteur institute sees Omicron wave peak mid-January

France's Institut Pasteur said in a report published on Wednesday that it expects to see a peak of new Omicron-variant COVID-19 infections in mid-January, followed by a peak in hospital admissions in the second half of January.

On Tuesday, France registered a new record of nearly 370,000 infections and the seven-day average of new infections set a new high of more than 283,000, while the number of people in intensive care with Covid rose by 65 to 3,969.

