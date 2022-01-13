Left Menu

COVID-19 cases surged in Mideast in early Jan but deaths fell - WHO official

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
COVID-19 cases rose 89% in the Eastern Mediterranean region in the first week of January compared with the previous week but deaths fell by 13%, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.

Out of 22 mostly Middle Eastern countries in the region, 15 have reported cases of the Omicron variant, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said. Six countries in the region have vaccinated less than 10% of their populations, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

