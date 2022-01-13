COVID-19 cases surged in Mideast in early Jan but deaths fell - WHO official
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
COVID-19 cases rose 89% in the Eastern Mediterranean region in the first week of January compared with the previous week but deaths fell by 13%, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.
Out of 22 mostly Middle Eastern countries in the region, 15 have reported cases of the Omicron variant, WHO regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari said. Six countries in the region have vaccinated less than 10% of their populations, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-What can world leaders do to make COP26 deforestation pledge a success?
Australia's Omicron outbreak strains testing clinics as cases hit records
Singapore among earliest countries to accept Omicron not threatening nationally: Professor Fisher
Some 3,000 flights cancelled, 11,500 delayed worldwide on Tuesday: Tracker
Hyundai Engineering completes construction of world's 6th GTL plant in Uzbekistan