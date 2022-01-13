Left Menu

Sweden sees infection peak at end of January amid Omicron spike

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:47 IST
Sweden could see a substantial increase in coronavirus cases for two more weeks, with a peak at the end of January, the country's health agency said on Thursday.

"The calculations in the Health Agency's updated scenarios show a massively increasing infection spread for another two weeks, with a peak at the end of January," it said in a statement on Thursday, adding the worst-case scenario would see around 69,000 daily cases at the peak.

The agency's previous scenarios, from Dec. 21, said Sweden could, in a worst-case scenario, see more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases per day with a peak in mid-January.

Also Read: Sweden sets daily COVID case record for third time this week

