Sweden sets daily COVID case record for third time this week

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases for the third time this week, registering 23,877 cases on Jan. 5, health agency data showed on Friday, as a fourth virus wave swept the country and ramped up pressure on the healthcare system.

The mounting wave of COVID-19 cases is increasingly driven by the more contagious omicron variant and has seen hospitalisations rise rapidly in many parts of the country though deaths have remained relatively stable so far.

Also Read: Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record as fourth wave mounts

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)