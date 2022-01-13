Left Menu

GSK, Vir seek U.S. approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy as shot in arm

GSK and Vir Biotechnology said on Thursday they are seeking an expansion to the U.S. approval of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment to include an option for the therapy to be given as a shot in the arm. The drug, sotrovimab, was authorised for emergency use in the United States in May to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from worsening, and is currently being given via an intravenous infusion.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:16 IST
GSK, Vir seek U.S. approval for COVID-19 antibody therapy as shot in arm

GSK and Vir Biotechnology said on Thursday they are seeking an expansion to the U.S. approval of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment to include an option for the therapy to be given as a shot in the arm.

The drug, sotrovimab, was authorised for emergency use in the United States in May to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from worsening, and is currently being given via an intravenous infusion. Sotrovimab belongs to a class of medicines called monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-generated compounds that mimic the body's natural defences. Tests have indicated the drug works against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The new method of administration, known as intramuscular injection, was shown in a trial to work as well as the standard infusion. It offers more convenience since it can be carried out by family doctors and spare patients a trip to the hospital. GSK and Vir said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of the therapy for an undisclosed sum. Products similar to sotrovimab are being offered or developed by Eli Lilly, Regeneron and AstraZeneca , and so far their administration ranges from infusion, intramuscular shot to an injection under the skin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022