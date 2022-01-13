Left Menu

Medical camp organised in Jammu to reach out to women

A medical camp was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Purkhoo to reach out to women and answer their queries.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:20 IST
J-K: Medical camp organised in Jammu to reach out to women (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A medical camp was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Purkhoo to reach out to women and answer their queries. Vomedh, a socio-cultural organization, had organised the medical camp.

"It is for this aspect of JANANI that today's Medical Camp at Purkhu was organized by VOMEDH with the active support of SAMOOH WOMEN WING", said Bharti Kaul Vice President, Vomedh. Preventive Oncology and Curative Care Camp was conducted with Dr Samita Bhat, gynaecologist, cancer surgeon. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer found in Indian women. The current estimates indicate 67,500 deaths annually in India which accounts for nearly 1/5th of global cancer deaths.

"She must know when to go for screening and how to manage if the result is positive. This is what VOMEDH aimed at by organising this awareness camp at Purkhoo," she said. "There was a lot of enthusiasm in the ladies present for the Awareness camp. The worrying questions they brought with them to the camp were satisfactorily dealt with. The feared word cancer was talked about fearlessly", said Kaul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

