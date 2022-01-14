Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 01:04 IST
U.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's pandemic-related vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses at a time of escalating COVID-19 infections while allowing his administration to enforce its separate vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

The court acted after hearing arguments last Friday in the legal fight over temporary mandates issued in November by two federal agencies aimed at increasing U.S. vaccination rates and making workplaces and healthcare settings safer. The cases tested presidential powers to address a swelling public health crisis https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that already has killed more than 845,000 Americans.

