Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 300,912

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-01-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 04:57 IST
Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 300,912
  • Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 148 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,912.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

