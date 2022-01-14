Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 300,912
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-01-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 04:57 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 148 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 300,912.
The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
