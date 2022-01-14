J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron for 1-2 months -S.African study

A booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has shown 85% effectiveness in protecting against the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday.

Glenda Grey presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.

