J&J booster 85% effective against Omicron for 1-2 months -S.African study
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:54 IST
A booster shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has shown 85% effectiveness in protecting against the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said on Friday.
Glenda Grey presented the findings of a SAMRC study at a South African health ministry briefing on the COVID-19 fourth wave, which has been driven by the new variant.
