Tennis-Djokovic's PCR test 'absolutely valid' -Serbian health ministry official

A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16 is valid, a Serbian health ministry official said on Friday.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:00 IST
  • Serbia

A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 16 is valid, a Serbian health ministry official said on Friday. "After the documentation appeared on social networks we analyzed the document, and the document is absolutely valid," said Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis Staff team working on fighting COVID-19 in the country.

He said there was no legal penalty for those who break quarantine rules in Serbia, referring to Djokovic's interview with French newspaper L'Equipe. "I defend his free will not to get vaccinated," Gojkovic said.

