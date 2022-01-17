India reports 258,089 new daily COVID-19 infections
India's COVID-19 infections rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million.
Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 486,451, the ministry added.
