India reports 258,089 new daily COVID-19 infections

India's COVID-19 infections rose by 258,089 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking the tally to 37.38 million.

Deaths rose by 385 for a toll of 486,451, the ministry added.

