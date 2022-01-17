Odisha logs 10,489 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Odisha on Monday recorded 10,489 new COVID-19 cases, 688 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 11,44,401, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,484 as three more patients - two in Bhubaneswar and one in Angul - succumbed to the disease, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.96 percent as the fresh infections were detected from 70,117 sample tests in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 2,934, followed by Sundargarh at 1,447, Cuttack at 786, and Balasrore at 433, it said.

At least 982 children were among the new patients and the number of fresh cases shot up from 4,829 a week ago.

The state had on Sunday logged 11,177 cases.

Odisha now has 75,797 active cases, including 24,764 in Khurda, which is in the red zone with Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Balasore.

A district that has over 2,500 coronavirus-positive cases is included in the red zone.

Puri, Mayurbhanj, and Bolangir are among the nine districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

At least 4,452 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,60,067, the bulletin said.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said the TPR was very high in two districts – 39.34 percent in Sundargarh and 29 in Khurda.

Eleven others, including Kalahandi, Rayagada and Cuttack, have a daily TPR of over 10 per cent.

''The growth rate of COVID cases has reduced. We have to observe the trend for at least this month,'' the official added.

