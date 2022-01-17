Left Menu

Assam logs record 6,982 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 6,982 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, raising the tally to 6,53,717, according to official data. The new infections were detected out of 64,919 sample tests conducted during the day, with the positivity rate at 10.75 per cent, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The state's death toll climbed to 6,217 with 11 more fatalities, he said.

Assam has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of 2022, with 2,709 and 3,390 fresh cases reported over the last two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

