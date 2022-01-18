Left Menu

Russia records 1,682 Omicron cases, deputy PM says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday that Russia had so far recorded 1,682 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant across 42 regions, as authorities brace for a significant rise in infections.

Omicron has pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the United States but the variant has been slower to hit Russia, where daily COVID cases have fallen from a peak of 41,335 registered in early November.

