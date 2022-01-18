Left Menu

More geopolitical competition or greater cooperation: WEF President on 2022 possibilities

PTI | Newdelhi/Davos | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:59 IST
More geopolitical competition or greater cooperation: WEF President on 2022 possibilities

The world appears to be at crossroads with the possibility of greater geopolitical competition or greater global cooperation ahead in 2022, the World Economic Forum's President Borge Brende said on Tuesday.

With the global leaders discussing 'the state of the world' at the WEF's online Davos Agenda summit, Brende said the past two years have shown what each of the two possibilities can bring.

He said the record speed at which safe and effective vaccines were developed during the first year of the pandemic was made possible by coordinated efforts among governments, businesses and research institutions.

He referred to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine being made up of 280 components from 19 different countries to emphasise his point.

However, he pointed out that the achievement of collaborative innovation stands in relief against the inequitable and just 8 per cent of the eligible population in Africa being fully inoculated.

The WEF president said that despite geopolitical frictions, actors can still work in common purpose on specific, shared priorities.

''And there are signs that this is happening,'' he added.

''The common thread over the course of the pandemic has been that when leaders have coordinated efforts, progress followed. But when companies or countries pursued self-interest, global challenges mounted,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022