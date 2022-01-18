Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 vaccination kiosks set up in Lonavala, other parts of Maval

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:29 IST
Maha: COVID-19 vaccination kiosks set up in Lonavala, other parts of Maval
  Country:
  • India

COVID-19 vaccination kiosks have been set up in several places in Pune's Maval tehsil, which also includes popular tourist spot Lonavala, to administer jabs to people against the infection, an official said on Tuesday.

The order to set up such kiosks was issued to civic chiefs of Lonavala, Wadgaon and Talegaon by Maval sub divisional officer Sandesh Shirke, he said.

''People are being vaccinated at these kiosks, including the second dose to those eligible for it. The two kiosks in Lonavala have been placed at Sharda Hotel in Khandala and near Hotel Centre Point and 300 people have been given jabs since Monday,'' said Somnath Jadhav, Chief Officer, Lonavala Municipal Council.

The other kiosks have been set up at entry and exit points of Kamshet, Kanhe Phata, Wadgaon, and Talegaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

