Fire kills six at Spanish retirement home
- Country:
- Spain
Six residents died in a fire at a Spanish retirement home in a suburb of Valencia early on Wednesday.
The blaze started late on Tuesday night and took around two hours to bring under control, the fire department said on Twitter. Five people died in the home and a sixth died in hospital, the regional health department said.
Around 70 residents were evacuated from the home in the suburb of Moncada, and 15 people were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, emergency services said. Town councillor and firefighter Martin Perez Aranda told the television channel 24H that an unextinguished cigarette or an electrical fault linked to an oxygen bottle were among the possible causes being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire department
- Valencia
- Spanish
- Moncada
ALSO READ
Soccer-Real Madrid look to bounce back against Valencia
Madrid hosts Valencia hoping to forget Getafe hiccup
Soccer-Vinicius and Benzema shine as Real Madrid thrash Valencia 4-1
Soccer-Vinicius and Benzema shine as Real Madrid thrash Valencia 4-1
One facemask per week: Valencia health body guilty of neglecting COVID medics