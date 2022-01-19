British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to end most COVID-19 measures introduced to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in England as he looks to live with the virus and fully reopen the economy after an apparent peak in cases, even as countries around the world reported record new infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting to shore up his premiership amid a revolt by his lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. * Germany reported 112,323 new cases, a fresh single-day record as the health minister said the peak had not been reached and compulsory vaccination should be introduced by May.

* The Czech government will consider making vaccinations mandatory for workers in key professions and people over the age of 60 after the daily tally of new cases hit a record high. * Poland could have over 50,000 daily cases next week if current trends continue, the health minister said as the country's daily cases jumped to 30,586.

* Hungary's daily tally of new infections jumped to a record 14,890 but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan widened COVID-19 curbs to the capital Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant drove record new infections. * India reported new infections at an eight-month high and a government scientist warned it will take weeks before data on hospitalizations and deaths will show how severe the latest wave will be.

* Thousands of people in Hong Kong volunteered to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull order from the government over COVID-19 fears raised the alarm that panicky owners would abandon their pets. * The Philippines confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the Omicron variant.

* Vietnam has recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant in the community, state media reported. AMERICAS

* The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical N95 masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, marking the Biden administration's latest effort to help curb the pandemic. * Global health charities the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome Trust each pledged $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to fund its COVID-19 pandemic response and help put it on better footing for the future major health crises.

* Canadian province of British Columbia will allow gyms to open from Thursday, but other restrictions will stay in place until Feb. 16. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Kenya's tourism earnings are forecast to climb to $1.5 billion in 2022, which is higher than the earnings seen in 2019 before the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* COVID-19 vaccines made using mRNA technology do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies, the EU drug regulator said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian and European shares fell, the U.S. and European bond yields hit multi-year highs, and oil prices climbed as investors braced for tighter monetary policy to combat troubling levels of inflation. * Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency said, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

