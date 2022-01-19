Goa reports 3,936 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 39 pc

Goa reported 3,936 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths linked to the infection on Wednesday, the state health department said, while the positivity rate posted a decline, but still remained high at 38.76 per cent.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,19,107, while the death toll increased to 3,576, according to a health department bulletin.

Goa's positivity rate stood at 38.76 per cent, down from 45.78 per cent a day ago.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,92,724 after 3,119 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Goa now has 22,807 patients under treatment.

''With 10,153 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 17,51,584,” an official added.

