Left Menu

Nepal logs a record 11,352 coronavirus cases

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:56 IST
Nepal logs a record 11,352 coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal on Wednesday registered a record 11,352 fresh cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day rise so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The Kathmandu Valley alone recorded 6,343 cases, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 613 persons have recovered and four deaths recorded.

The ministry said this was the first time when the COVID-19 cases have crossed the 11,000-mark in Nepal in a single day.

There are currently 48,126 active cases across the country. Among them, 46,515 are in self-isolation, 1,414 in institutional isolation, 169 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.

So far, 11,624 people have died of coronavirus in the country. Nepal is presently in a partial lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022