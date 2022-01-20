Britain reports 107,364 new COVID-19 cases, 330 deaths
Britain reported 107,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 330 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
That compares with 108,069 cases and 359 deaths reported on Wednesday.
