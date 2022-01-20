Left Menu

Britain reports 107,364 new COVID-19 cases, 330 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 21:35 IST
Britain reports 107,364 new COVID-19 cases, 330 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 107,364 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 330 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.

That compares with 108,069 cases and 359 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Also Read: Britain reports human case of avian flu, no onward transmission

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022