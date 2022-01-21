Mathura: 21 jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-one jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus here in the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday. The infected undertrials were found asymptomatic and have been quarantined, the officials said.

The officials said as a precautionary measure to control infection in the jail, undertrials are quarantined for two weeks before their entry to normal barracks. Meanwhile, Dr Bhudeo Singh, incharge of a rapid response team, said 216 people tested positive for the infection in the district in the past 24 hours. As many as 393 people recovered from coronavirus, he added.

