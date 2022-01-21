U.S. Omicron-driven COVID cases dip, some areas may still see rise -CDC

The average daily U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant fell about 5% in the past week, but some areas of the country may still see a spike in infections, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director said on Friday.

Daily COVID hospitalizations were down about 1% on average in the past seven days, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters in a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)