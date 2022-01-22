Left Menu

Covid vaccination, including precaution shots, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:22 IST
Covid vaccination, including precaution shots, to be delayed by 3 months post recovery: Govt
The Centre Friday said that Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

''Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery,'' he said.

''I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note,'' Sheel said in the letter.

The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, he said. COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, and the administration of precaution dose for Health Care Workers (HCWS), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities has started from January 10.

The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose is based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

