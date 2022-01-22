Mexico posts 331 more COVID-19 fatalities; death toll reaches 302,721
22-01-2022
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 331 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 302,721.
The fatalities marked the highest daily death toll since late November.
